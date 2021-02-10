Left Menu

Merkel, state governors to decide on lockdown extension

The variant first detected in South Africa has also been found several times in Germany.Despite concerns about the new variants, there are signs that lockdown restrictions are slowing the countrys outbreak.On Wednesday, the disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 8,072 new virus cases and 813 deaths over the past 24 hours.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:33 IST
Merkel, state governors to decide on lockdown extension
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors are to decide Wednesday whether to extend a lockdown beyond mid-February, as overall infection numbers are declining but concern is high over cases of new variants.

Germany's second lockdown began in November and was extended and toughened before Christmas as numbers of COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals. It is set to end on Feb. 14, but authorities are expected to extend it again — keeping bars, restaurants and most stores closed, among other things.

The reopening of schools is certain to be a major point of controversy as many favor the quick reopening of kindergartens and elementary schools to take the burden of home schooling off of parents and make sure that underprivileged children don't fall behind. In Germany, state governments have extensive powers — including authority over education.

On the other hand, the country's stressed medical staff are demanding that the lockdown be extended in its current strict form. The head of the German intensive care association, DIVI, warned Wednesday that the reopening of schools and kindergartens would lead to the re-emergence of virus cases.

"Schools and kindergartens are unfortunately places where the virus is passed on," Gernot Marx told daily Rheinische Post. "The kids carry it into the families and most teachers are not vaccinated. As an intensive care doctor I am therefore telling you: this is irresponsible." The country's national disease control center said last week that the more contagious variant first observed in Britain has now been detected in most of Germany's 16 states. The variant first detected in South Africa has also been found several times in Germany.

Despite concerns about the new variants, there are signs that lockdown restrictions are slowing the country's outbreak.

On Wednesday, the disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 8,072 new virus cases and 813 deaths over the past 24 hours. In all, Germany has seen over 63,000 confirmed virus deaths.

The weekly number of newly infections has dropped to 68 per 100,000 inhabitants . The government's goal is to push the number below 50 to enable reliable contact-tracing. It peaked at nearly 200 just before Christmas.

The number of people having received at least their first vaccine shot stood at 2.34 million people, or 2.8 per cent of the population, as of Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 2024 OSAKA DOWNS GARCIAWorld number three Naomi Osaka defeated Frances Caroline Garcia 6-2 ...

Wockhardt's COVID-19 vaccines supply deal with UK Govt extended for 6 months

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has been awarded a six-month extension of its agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines.This expands the original agreement until August 2022, and the manufacturing will conti...

FEATURE-Mistrust, mobility slow COVID-19 vaccine push for N.America homeless

Thousands of homeless being vaccinated across continent Homeless more susceptible to chronic illnesses and COVID-19 Health experts warn mistrust of vaccine will hamper compliance By Matthew Lavietes and Jack GrahamNEW YORKTORONTO, Feb 10 ...

Uttarakhand floods: Kin of missing protest at Rishiganga power project site

The families of workers missing from the Rishiganga hydel project site created a ruckus here on Wednesday accusing the authorities of not carrying out the rescue operations properly after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system wreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021