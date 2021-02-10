Left Menu

Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla have first COVID shots

Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have had their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, ITV reported on Wednesday, citing his office Clarence House. Charles, 72, joins his mother Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip in being given their first dose of the vaccines which are being rolled out across Britain. There were no details given as to when Charles and Camilla, 73, received the shot.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

