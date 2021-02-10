Left Menu

Czech Republic to wait for EMA approval before using Sputnik vaccine, PM says

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that the country would wait for European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval before potentially using the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine produced by Russia. The comments marked a partial row-back after Babis said last week that the Czech Republic could consider using Sputnik even without EMA approval, following the path of Hungary which he visited for consultations.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:27 IST
Czech Republic to wait for EMA approval before using Sputnik vaccine, PM says

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that the country would wait for European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval before potentially using the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine produced by Russia.

The comments marked a partial row-back after Babis said last week that the Czech Republic could consider using Sputnik even without EMA approval, following the path of Hungary which he visited for consultations. The Czech Republic has been among the European Union countries worst hit by the current wave of the pandemic. It reported 10,165 new cases on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since Jan. 13, and has recorded a total 17,642 deaths since the start of the pandemic, in a total population of 10.7 million.

"We will certainly wait for the (EMA) approval," Babis told a televised press conference on Wednesday. Babis said the country could obtain Sputnik shots and have them ready in storage before the EMA verdict, so that it would be able to start using them immediately after any approval.

"It is a similar approach to a request to EMA to permit deliveries by Astrazeneca, which then were stored by the (EU) member states as they waited for EMA's approval in order to gain several days, because every day matters," he said. The Czech health ministry has consistently said no distinction should be made between the various vaccines and that any can be used once they have EMA clearance.

EU countries have so far relied almost entirely on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but Hungary's drug regulator approved Sputnik V for use last month. The Czech Republic has been among the slower EU countries to vaccinate against COVID-19, according to ourworldindata.org. It had administered 382,416 shots as of Tuesday, health ministry figures show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia Economic Dialogue to begin on Feb 26; to focus on post-Covid 19 global trade, finance

The Asia Economic Dialogue 2021 AED 2021 jointly convened by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre PIC will be held over three days from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28. This is the fifth AED and the seco...

To sell or swap? SAfrica weighs options for AstraZeneca shots ahead of J&J rollout

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday the government may sell or swap its doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but it would wait for advice from scientists as it prepares to roll out an alternative U.S. shot next week. South...

Cong has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a divided and confused party like this can do no good to country: PM Modi.

Cong has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a divided and confused party like this can do no good to country PM Modi....

Congress walks out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explains govt's stand on three farm laws.

Congress walks out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explains govts stand on three farm laws....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021