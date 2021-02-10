Left Menu

Spain's recovering COVID-19 patients must wait six months for vaccine

People older than 55 or those with health risks that make them more vulnerable to reinfection will be exempted from the delay, the ministry said. The measure will apply to the three vaccines currently being distributed in Spain and is provisional pending any further research. Taking an antibody test prior to vaccination is not recommended, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:43 IST
Spain's recovering COVID-19 patients must wait six months for vaccine

Spain's health ministry said on Wednesday that under 55-year- olds without major health complications who contracted COVID-19 will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.

Justifying the decision, the ministry said in a document defining the national vaccine strategy that cases of reinfection within six months are "exceptional". So far, the only people under 55 being vaccinated are health-care professionals. People older than 55 or those with health risks that make them more vulnerable to reinfection will be exempted from the delay, the ministry said.

The measure will apply to the three vaccines currently being distributed in Spain and is provisional pending any further research. Taking an antibody test prior to vaccination is not recommended, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia Economic Dialogue to begin on Feb 26; to focus on post-Covid 19 global trade, finance

The Asia Economic Dialogue 2021 AED 2021 jointly convened by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre PIC will be held over three days from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28. This is the fifth AED and the seco...

To sell or swap? SAfrica weighs options for AstraZeneca shots ahead of J&J rollout

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday the government may sell or swap its doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but it would wait for advice from scientists as it prepares to roll out an alternative U.S. shot next week. South...

Cong has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a divided and confused party like this can do no good to country: PM Modi.

Cong has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a divided and confused party like this can do no good to country PM Modi....

Congress walks out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explains govt's stand on three farm laws.

Congress walks out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explains govts stand on three farm laws....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021