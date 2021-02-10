Spain's recovering COVID-19 patients must wait six months for vaccine

Spain's health ministry said on Wednesday that under 55-year- olds without major health complications who contracted COVID-19 will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.

Justifying the decision, the ministry said in a document defining the national vaccine strategy that cases of reinfection within six months are "exceptional". So far, the only people under 55 being vaccinated are health-care professionals. People older than 55 or those with health risks that make them more vulnerable to reinfection will be exempted from the delay, the ministry said.

The measure will apply to the three vaccines currently being distributed in Spain and is provisional pending any further research. Taking an antibody test prior to vaccination is not recommended, it added.

