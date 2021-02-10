Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

4:47 p.m.

After a gap of about eleven months, Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur on Wednesday reopened its campus to students, amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, a senior official said.

3:44 p.m.

Singapore's leading Indian restaurant chain ''Banana Leaf Apolo'' will be charged in a court next week with breaching multiple safe management measures, including having a self-service buffet, at its outlet in the Little India precinct.

3:33 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,35,889 on Wednesday after 92 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said.

3:20 p.m.

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has been awarded a six-month extension of its agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines.

2:31 p.m.

International passenger traffic fell by 90.56 per cent to 18.55 lakh in March-December period of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the corresponding period of 2019, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

1:25 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country have dropped to 1.41 lakh comprising just 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while 33 states and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

1:20 p.m.

Andaman and Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma on Wednesday urged the administration to conduct COVID-19 tests at the Port Blair airport instead of asking the islanders to get themselves tested before flying back.

1:01 p.m.

Around one crore migrant workers went back to their home states during the COVID-19 pandemic but most of them have now returned and are getting employment, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha. 12:00 p.m.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea which had sought a direction to the Centre to formulate a national mortal remains management and disposal protocol for pandemic and non-pandemic times to be implemented across the country.

11:46 a.m.

Nursery admissions in Delhi will begin from February 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Wednesday.

11:31 a.m.

Using advanced air-flow simulation tools on super computers, scientists have analysed an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a restaurant in China, findings that reveal how ventilation and air conditioning influence airborne virus transmission risk.

11:27 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Arunachal Pradesh, where the tally remained at 16,831, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

11:20 a.m.

Telangana recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.96 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,613.

10:36 a.m.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 new infections, while death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:21 a.m.

It is imperative that the world learns as much as possible about the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic so that the world can understand its origins and prevent future biological catastrophes, the US has said after international experts investigating the origins of the disease have dismissed as unlikely a theory that the virus came from a laboratory in China.

9:27 a.m.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,388, an official said on Wednesday.

8:47 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,56,185 with the addition of 236 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday.

