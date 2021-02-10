Left Menu

Germany's IDT to help make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - sources

IDT's own experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with the German Centre for Infection Research (DZIF), did not prompt the hoped-for immune reaction in early-stage testing on humans, resulting in a suspension of the trial last month. Germany and other EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the EU, as deliveries from Pfizer and partner BioNTech as well as from AstraZeneca fell short of projections.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:41 IST
Germany's IDT to help make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca is set to enlist Germany's IDT Biologika as a contract manufacturer of its COVID-19 vaccine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Germany and the European Union seek to boost a delayed immunisation campaign. IDT Biologika, based in Dessau-Rosslau in eastern Germany, produces viral vaccines for pharmaceutical companies, and has suffered a recent setback in developing its own vaccine against COVID-19.

IDT Biologika and AstraZeneca declined to comment. IDT has previously said it was doing work for AstraZeneca on the vaccine, which the British drugmaker is co-developing with Oxford University, and one of the sources said the manufacturing contract would specify and widen the collaboration.

The other source said the contract was for 18 months and for production in Europe. IDT's own experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with the German Centre for Infection Research (DZIF), did not prompt the hoped-for immune reaction in early-stage testing on humans, resulting in a suspension of the trial last month.

Germany and other EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the EU, as deliveries from Pfizer and partner BioNTech as well as from AstraZeneca fell short of projections. The German regional state of Saxony-Anhalt, home to IDT, said this month the company was in talk to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya institute.

One of the sources said those negotiations were ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Finance opens regional office in Jaipur

Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here. The office was inaugurated by the companys COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others. The office will...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. A private firm has moved the apex court in a last ditch effort t...

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

General Motors profit fell 4.5 per cent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made USD 6.43 billion as demand ...

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021