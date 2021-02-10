Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* California surpassed New York on Tuesday as the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths. * China's CanSino Biologics Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine was approved in Mexico for emergency use for people of 18 years of age or older.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:59 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China called on the United States to invite the World Health Organization to investigate origins of the COVID-19 outbreak there, as sparring over the pandemic continued after the WHO wrapped up its field work in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Germany will run up against limits in its capacity to inoculate people against COVID-19 by the end of March, health ministry documents showed.

* Spain said people under the age of 55 without major health complications who have previously contracted the coronavirus will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine. * The share of people infected with the more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain is on the rise in Denmark, authorities reported.

* More contagious variants are taking hold in France but their spread is not currently as fast as initially feared, a French virus specialist said. * Russia has inoculated 2.2 million people with its Sputnik V vaccine, with more than 1.7 million receiving both doses, as the total number of cases in the country topped 4 million.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong will ease strict restrictions from Feb. 18, re-opening sports and entertainment facilities and extending dining hours.

* China has administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of Feb. 9. * South Korea said it would grant its first approval for a coronavirus vaccine to AstraZeneca, and will allow its use in people 65 years or older.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the country would begin COVID-19 vaccinations from the middle of next week. AMERICAS

* Chicago teachers voted in favour of approving a tentative COVID-19 safety plan to allow the third-largest U.S. public school system to gradually resume in-person classes for students who have been out of school buildings for almost a year. * California surpassed New York on Tuesday as the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths.

* China's CanSino Biologics Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine was approved in Mexico for emergency use for people of 18 years of age or older. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Pfizer said it could deliver its COVID-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of vaccination in South Africa. * Bahrain has authorised Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, Bahrain TV's twitter account said.

* Ghana's parliament has suspended most of its activities for three weeks after at least 17 MPs and 151 staff were infected with the coronavirus. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19 has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. * AstraZeneca is set to enlist Germany's IDT Biologika as a contract manufacturer of its vaccine, as Germany and the European Union seek to boost a delayed immunisation campaign.

* Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares rose for the eighth day in a row, reaching record highs, while market sentiment was improved by the prospect of U.S. fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts, before a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. * Brazilian retail sales slumped 6.1% in December, the biggest fall for that particular month and the second largest of all since comparable records began more than 20 years ago.

* Struggling small businesses across England have so far missed out on 1.4 billion pounds ($1.94 billion) of aid promised by the government due to delays in processing claims. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anderson in 'best shape of his life' but could still be rested for second Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood feels James Anderson is in the best shape of his life and wont be surprised if the 38-year-old carries on to lead the teams pace attack even in his 40s.Anderson blew away the Indian batting with his letha...

Delhi riots: Court grants interim protection from arrest to two persons in 7 cases

A Delhi court Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to two persons in seven cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav stayed the arrests of Mohd Niyaz a...

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021