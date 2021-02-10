Left Menu

''Emaciated'' survivors hint at worse in Ethiopia''s Tigray

Many, many severe cases of malnutrition are being reported in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region, Red Cross officials said Wednesday, and emaciated people in displacement camps are the ones who managed to escape rural areas still inaccessible in the fourth month of fighting.The officials spoke to reporters as some 80 per cent of the Tigray population of 6 million people is still unreachable.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:08 IST
''Emaciated'' survivors hint at worse in Ethiopia''s Tigray

“Many, many severe cases of malnutrition” are being reported in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region, Red Cross officials said Wednesday, and “emaciated” people in displacement camps are the ones who managed to escape rural areas still inaccessible in the fourth month of fighting.

The officials spoke to reporters as some 80 per cent of the Tigray population of 6 million people is still unreachable. Fighting continues between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of the now-fugitive Tigray government that had dominated the country's leadership for nearly 30 years.

With the fate of so many people unknown, starvation is a growing concern. The fighting broke out just before the harvest in the largely agricultural region and in the midst of a locust outbreak. Much of the Tigray population has been living off whatever resources they have since early November, and many people are on the run, leaving possessions behind.

Reports of people already starving to death might just be a handful, but “after a month it will be in the thousands,” warned Ethiopian Red Cross president Ato Abera Tola. Nearly 3.8 million people in Tigray need help, he said.

He described seeing displaced women and children in the northern town of Shire who were “all emaciated ... their skin is really on their bones.” And these are the people who were able to escape to the camps, he said.

Once humanitarian workers are able to reach Tigray's rural areas, “there we will see a more devastating crisis,” Ato said. “We have to get prepared for the worst, is what I'm saying.” The Tigray regional capital, Mekele, “is, a paradox to say, a very lucky place,” added Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. It now hosts a quarter-million displaced people.

Rocca described a “very difficult visit” to Tigray in which accessible hospitals are “barely working” with no medicines, no food for patients and no psychosocial support — “something surreal” after being looted or damaged.

“I have never seen a place where a simple antibiotic is not present,” he later told The Associated Press in an interview, expressing shock at “the systematic aggression to health facilities.” Vaccines have expired. There are no HIV or tuberculosis drugs. “This is unacceptable,” Rocca said. In the camps for displaced people, “there is a high risk of an outbreak of cholera or other diseases.” And it is “ridiculous” to speak of the COVID-19 pandemic when some 30 displaced people are forced to live in a classroom, he said.

Rocca repeated the plea for more access for humanitarian workers. “Slowly, slowly, support is arriving but it's still not enough,” he said.

Asked what it will take for the conflict to end, he told the AP that “I think it will take a long time. The wounds of this conflict are very deep, this is my feeling. ... Given the complexity of the crisis and presence of other actors on the ground, it's really difficult to predict how this will end and how long it will be protracted.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anderson in 'best shape of his life' but could still be rested for second Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood feels James Anderson is in the best shape of his life and wont be surprised if the 38-year-old carries on to lead the teams pace attack even in his 40s.Anderson blew away the Indian batting with his letha...

Delhi riots: Court grants interim protection from arrest to two persons in 7 cases

A Delhi court Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to two persons in seven cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav stayed the arrests of Mohd Niyaz a...

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021