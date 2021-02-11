Left Menu

Mobile labs for COVID-19 testing to soon be available in Maha: CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:12 IST
Mobile labs for COVID-19 testing to soon be available in Maha: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday said mobile laboratories for COVID-19testing will soon be made available across the state.

Speaking at the launch of three laboratory vans forCOVID-19 testing, Thackeray said these mobile laboratories cancarry out 3,000 tests per day and reports would be availablein 24 hours.

Tests will be conducted at the mobile labs for Rs 499,said Mumbai municipal commissioner I S Chahal who was presenton the occasion.

The mobile labs by Spice Heath, which are accreditedby the National Accreditation Board for Testing andCalibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of MedicalResearch (ICMR), have been set up at Bandra Kurla Complex,National Sports Club of India in Worli and NESCO in Goregaon.

Until last year, COVID-19 testing was done only in twolaboratories in Mumbai and Pune, but now there are more than500 laboratories, the chief minister said.

Mobile laboratories for COVID-19 testing will soon bemade available across the state, he said.

In the wake of the new strain of coronavirus found indifferent countries, the state government will continue toprioritise tracing and treatment of infected patients,Thackeray said.

''Even though the number of COVID-19 cases hasdeclined, tracing of patients and their contacts is important.

Companies like Spice Health have come forward as part of theirsocial responsibility to provide testing facilities,'' he said.

PTI MRARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising waters in Indian Himalayas disrupt rescue bid in tunnel after avalanche

Authorities in India warned on Thursday of rising water levels in a Himalayan river valley hit by a major avalanche as they scaled back a search for 35 construction workers trapped in a flooded tunnel. Rescue workers have found the bodies o...

ACC jumps 73 pc to Rs 472.4 cr in Dec quarter

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31.The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a pr...

ADB and Energy Absolute sign green loan to support Thailand’s renewable energy

The Asian Development Bank ADB and Energy Absolute Public Company Limited Energy Absolute signed a 1.5 billion Thai baht 47.62 million green loan to finance ongoing renewable energy projects and a countrywide electric vehicle charging netwo...

Myanmar leader urges civil servants to return to work

Myanmars junta leader on Thursday urged government employees to return to work after absences that he blamed on harassment by unscrupulous persons, in his first public remarks on the protests against him and a growing civil disobedience cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021