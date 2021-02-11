Left Menu

Morocco to receive 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

The latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines follows 2 million doses received last month and 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm. By Wednesday Morocco had vaccinated 746,116 people and reported 476,689 coronavirus infections and 8,436 deaths.

Morocco will receive a second batch of 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, having began Africa’s first national vaccination campaign two weeks ago, health ministry sources said. The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines manufacturd by India's Serum Institute is expected to arrive at Casablanca airport on Thursday afternoon.

“This new batch would enable a steady continuation of Morocco’s national vaccination campaign,” said Said Afif, a member of the health ministry’s scientific committee. The latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines follows 2 million doses received last month and 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm.

By Wednesday Morocco had vaccinated 746,116 people and reported 476,689 coronavirus infections and 8,436 deaths. The country has ordered enough vaccine for 33 million people and aims to inoculate 80% of the population.

