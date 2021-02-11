Left Menu

TMC notice to hospitals for not giving info about TB patients

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:27 IST
TMC notice to hospitals for not giving info about TB patients
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) has started issuing notices to those city-basedhospitals, private doctors and pharmacists who have failed toprovide information about TB patients being treated or servedby them, a civic medical officer said on Thursday.

The civic body's medical officer of Health (MOH) DrRaju Murudkar said it has been observed that the hospitals anddoctors treating TB patients and also the medical shopsselling medicines to them were not providing information aboutsuch patients despite instructions to them.

''The Centre has made it mandatory for the civic bodiesto maintain the database of such patients which becomesdifficult in the absence of any information being provided bythe hospitals and other stakeholders,'' he said.

The government has taken a serious view of thefailures ordered action against such defaulters, he said.

''The TMC has repeatedly reminded them and also heldmeetings with them to explain to them the importance of suchdatabase. Despite that there has been no improvement at all,''he said.

Hence, as a first step, the corporation has startedissuing notices to the erring hospitals, doctors and medicalshops from Wednesday, Murudkar said.

If despite all this, they continue to not giveinformation, they may face serious action, he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool ordered to pay Fulham record fee for Elliott transfer

Liverpool must pay Fulham up to 4.3 million pounds 5.94 million for Harvey Elliotts transfer, a record fee for a 16-year-old, the London club said on Thursday following a ruling by a compensation tribunal. Liverpool signed midfielder Elliot...

ED files 1st chargesheet against PFI; claims it wanted to spread terror after Hathras rape case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed its first chargesheet against Popular Front of India and its students wing on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to incite communal riots and spread terror in the aftermath of the las...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was unable to bear the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as the American bowed out in the second round in tears on Thursday following a 6-3 6-2 loss to Estonias Kaia Kanepi. Kenin, who wa...

Swedish daily COVID deaths hit 2-month low as vaccine begins to bite

Sweden recorded its lowest daily number of COVID-19 deaths in more than two months on Thursday as vaccinations among the elderly began alleviating the impact of a second wave of the virus at hard-hit nursing homes, the health agency said.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021