TMC notice to hospitals for not giving info about TB patients

The Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) has started issuing notices to those city-basedhospitals, private doctors and pharmacists who have failed toprovide information about TB patients being treated or servedby them, a civic medical officer said on Thursday.

The civic body's medical officer of Health (MOH) DrRaju Murudkar said it has been observed that the hospitals anddoctors treating TB patients and also the medical shopsselling medicines to them were not providing information aboutsuch patients despite instructions to them.

''The Centre has made it mandatory for the civic bodiesto maintain the database of such patients which becomesdifficult in the absence of any information being provided bythe hospitals and other stakeholders,'' he said.

The government has taken a serious view of thefailures ordered action against such defaulters, he said.

''The TMC has repeatedly reminded them and also heldmeetings with them to explain to them the importance of suchdatabase. Despite that there has been no improvement at all,''he said.

Hence, as a first step, the corporation has startedissuing notices to the erring hospitals, doctors and medicalshops from Wednesday, Murudkar said.

If despite all this, they continue to not giveinformation, they may face serious action, he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)