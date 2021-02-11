Left Menu

Italy reports 391 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 15,146 new cases

Italy reported 391 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,146 from 12,956 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:08 IST
Italy reported 391 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,146 from 12,956 the day before. Some 292,533 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 310,994, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 92,729 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.65 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,942 on Thursday, down from 19,280 a day earlier.

There were 151 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 155 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,126 from a previous 2,128. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

