Left Menu

Europe's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

Europe's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, celebrated her 117th birthday on Thursday with a cake and a prayer after shrugging off the coronavirus just weeks earlier. She was a young teenager when the Spanish flu struck, infecting an estimated one third of the world's population between 1918 and 1920. Her brother died, one of at least 50 million lives lost during that pandemic, but she escaped infection.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:56 IST
Europe's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

Europe's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, celebrated her 117th birthday on Thursday with a cake and a prayer after shrugging off the coronavirus just weeks earlier. Sister Andre, who lived through the Spanish flu more than a century ago, said the day had brought her immense joy.

"I met all those that I loved and thanked God for giving them to me," said Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944. After a mass in her nursing home's private chapel, Sister Andre sat serenely in her wheelchair, her hands clasped tight, as she received a blessing from the bishop of Toulon.

COVID-19 restrictions meant family were unable to visit the blind but spirited nun. President Emmanuel Macron's office were among the callers who wished her well. Born on Feb. 11, 1904, Sister Andre has witnessed two global pandemics. She was a young teenager when the Spanish flu struck, infecting an estimated one third of the world's population between 1918 and 1920.

Her brother died, one of at least 50 million lives lost during that pandemic, but she escaped infection. Sister Andre tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 16 but displayed no symptoms.

"No, I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die ... I’m happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother," she told BFM TV earlier this week. Sister Andre is the world's second-oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group. The oldest is Japan's Kane Tanaka, who is 118.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yechury slams Bengal govt over 'strongarm tactics' during march

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out the TMC government in West Bengal on Thursday over the strong-arm tactics against Left activists who took to the streets demanding jobs.Police resorted to heavy baton charge and used water cano...

Bars to reopen in some Spanish regions as infections slow

Castilla La Mancha became the latest Spanish region to announce an easing of pandemic restrictions on Thursday as the national COVID-19 infection rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a month. Bars and restaurants in the central region wi...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Formula One teams and manufacturers voted unanimously on Thursday to end development of the current engines after this season in a move that paves the way for Red Bull to continue using Honda-designed power units. Honda are leaving the spor...

Biden to speak with Israel's Netanyahu soon - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu soon, the White House said on Thursday without providing a date.The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu hes obviously somebody that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021