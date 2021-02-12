Left Menu

Manitoba buys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, first province to bypass Ottawa

The company is developing a candidate similar to those produced by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. Alberta's premier also said his government is pursuing vaccine supplies because of federal delays procuring doses internationally. Ottawa has signed all other vaccine procurement deals so far but they are all made outside Canada and only Pfizer and Moderna have regulatory approval.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 03:52 IST
Manitoba buys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, first province to bypass Ottawa

Manitoba said on Thursday it will buy 2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate now in early trials, becoming the first Canadian province to bypass the national government. The provincial government bought the doses from Alberta-based Providence Therapeutics, Premier Brian Pallister said. The company is developing a candidate similar to those produced by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.

Alberta's premier also said his government is pursuing vaccine supplies because of federal delays procuring doses internationally. If approved by the regulator, Health Canada, Providence would supply Manitoba with its first 200,000 doses late this year at the earliest. Pallister did not release financial terms.

Asked if the federal government had concerns about provinces buying their own supplies, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Ottawa has never prevented them from doing so. In total, Manitoba will buy 2 million doses for the province of 1.4 million people. Emergent BioSolutions would manufacture the doses at its Winnipeg plant.

Pallister, a Progressive Conservative, has criticized Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying he has not delivered vaccines fast enough. Canada's rate of vaccination lags behind rates per capita in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries, but the number of new infections is dropping amid widespread restrictions.

"Canada first is in danger of becoming Canada last," Pallister said. "I just want a Canadian home-field advantage for us." Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he has contacted other premiers to establish an inter-provincial task force on vaccine supply.

Kenney said Providence told him it would need a C$150 million order representing 50 million doses to establish a Canadian production facility. Ottawa has signed all other vaccine procurement deals so far but they are all made outside Canada and only Pfizer and Moderna have regulatory approval. The provinces are in charge of administering vaccines.

Last week, Canada signed its first deal to allow a foreign coronavirus vaccine, developed by Novavax Inc, to be manufactured domestically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issues

Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.After a meeting between senior British minister ...

Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out

Shares of red-hot cannabis firms plunged by more than one-third on Thursday, marking another short-lived squeeze of short sellers by retail investors aiming to benefit from an expected push to decriminalize marijuana under U.S. President Jo...

Soccer-Abraham the hero at both ends as Chelsea edge past Barnsley

Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Championship side Barnsley on Thursday settled by a goal from centre forward Tammy Abraham as the Blues notched up their fourth win in five games under new manager Thom...

EU's Sefcovic speaks of constructive post-Brexit meeting with Gove

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britains top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.Set to intensify our joint work on IrelandNorthern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021