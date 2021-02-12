COVID-19: Nineteen fresh cases in Puducherry

Puducherry logged 19 newCOVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 am onFriday, taking the infection count to 39,416.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the fourregions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director ofHealth and Family Welfare Services S.Mohan Kumar said.

The toll remained at 656.

Active cases stood at 284, while 38,476 patientsrecovered and were discharged, the director said.

He said 31 patients were discharged from hospitalsafter recovery during the last 24 hours.

The new COVID-19 cases were identified at the end ofexamination of 2,231 samples, the director said.

Kumar said so far 6.01 lakh samples were examined inthe Union Territory of which 5.31 lakh were found negative.

Fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and97.62 per cent respectively.

Of the fresh cases, Puducherry region accounted for14, Karaikal (two) and Mahe (three).

No fresh case was reported from Yanam.PTI COR BN ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR

