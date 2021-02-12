Left Menu

Aurangabad: Active COVID-19 cases more than double in 11 days

The count of activecoronavirus cases in Maharashtras Aurangabad district hasmore than doubled to 260 within 11 days, an official said onFriday.The number of active cases across different centres inthe district was 102 on February 1, he said.This count increased to 260 by Thursday night, anofficial said.When asked about the rise in numbers, districtcollector Sunil Chavan said, The administration is observingthe situation.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:03 IST
When asked about the rise in numbers, districtcollector Sunil Chavan said, ''The administration is observingthe situation. If required, we will implement necessarymeasures in a more stringent manner.'' The number of new infection cases reported on February1 in the district was 26, while it was 66 on February 11.

With this, the district's tally reached 47,458 byThursday night. With two deaths during that day, the fatalitycount mounted to 1,243, an official said.

Till now, 45,955 patients have recovered from theinfection, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

