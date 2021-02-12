Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu provinceReuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:48 IST
Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, said provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita on Friday.
The case was found in the city of Butembo, the epicentre of a previous outbreak that was declared over last June.
