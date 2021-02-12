Left Menu

COVID-19 in retreat in UK, "R" number below one for first time since July

The health ministry said on Friday it was confident that the pandemic is shrinking across all NHS England regions, although it warned that the prevalence of the virus remained high and called on people to follow the rules to stay at home. The number of new infections across Britain is shrinking by between 5% and 2% every day, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:24 IST
COVID-19 in retreat in UK, "R" number below one for first time since July

The COVID-19 pandemic in Britain is retreating and the reproduction "R" number, which measures transmission rates, has dropped below 1 for the first time since July, adding to hopes that some lockdown restrictions could be eased next month.

Estimates published on Friday showed that the COVID-19 "R" number for Britain is now between 0.7 and 0.9, a slight drop from last week's estimate of 0.7 and 1.0, and dipping under one for the first time in over six months. The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was also shown to be dropping in separate data released on Friday. The Office for National Statistics said that about one in 80 people were infected in the week ended Feb.6, compared to one in 65 people the previous week.

England has been in lockdown since Jan. 5, with schools shut for most children. Government ministers have said that any easing of restrictions will depend on data over the coming weeks, with an announcement expected on Feb.22. Britain's speedy roll out of vaccines could also help convince the government to lift lockdown measures, although there are concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine on new variants of the virus.

Over 13 million people have had a first shot of the vaccine and the government is on track to meet its target to give a first dose to all those in vulnerable groups by next week. The health ministry said on Friday it was confident that the pandemic is shrinking across all NHS England regions, although it warned that the prevalence of the virus remained high and called on people to follow the rules to stay at home.

The number of new infections across Britain is shrinking by between 5% and 2% every day, it added. With the R number estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9, that means that every 10 people infected will go on to infect between 7 and 9 other people.

Government data shows that over the last seven days, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dropped by 29%, and the number of deaths from the virus and patients admitted to hospital with the virus has also fallen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE- Biden aides launch review with eye to shutting Guantanamo prison-White House

The Biden administration has launched a formal review of the future of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with the goal of reviving efforts to close the controversial facility, a White House official said on Friday. Aides in...

India sent over 229 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to various countries: MEA

India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Friday.MEA Spok...

Djokovic not sure if he can keep playing at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory in the Australian Opens third round and might need to pull out of the tournament.His opponent, American Taylor Fritz, wasnt so sure. He figured Djokovic definitely w...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Australian Open forges ahead despite Melbourne lockdown

After playing in front of limited crowds in a boisterous atmosphere in Melbourne, players will return to the new normal from Saturday as an eerie silence will descend on the Australian Open with fans barred for the next five days. The disco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021