Telangana adds 146 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases remain low

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:18 IST
Telangana adds 146 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases remain low

Recoveries continued to eclipsenew COVID-19 cases in Telangana as the tally of positive casesrose marginally to over 2.96 lakh while two deaths took thetoll to 1,616, the state government said on Sunday.

As many as 177 people were cured of the disease against146 fresh cases as of 8 pm on Saturday.

The maximum of 29 fresh cases were reported from GreaterHyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed byRangareddy district with 11, a government bulletin said.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 2,96,574while recoveries were 2,93,210 and 1,748 patients were undertreatment at different hospitals.

With the testing of 26,274 samples on Saturday,the cumulative number of specimens examined so far rose to82.95 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.22lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent,while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate was 98.86 per cent against the nationalaverage of 97.3 per cent.

