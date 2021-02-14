Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crosses 10L mark with 4,612 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19caseload crossed the 10 lakh mark on Sunday, with the additionof 4,612 new cases, while 15 fatalities took the toll to3,985, the state government said.

As many as 4,692 people have recovered in the last 24hours ending 2 pm on Sunday and 63,484 were under treatmentfor the infection, The cumulative caseload rose to 10,04,135, while totalrecoveries touched 9,36,398, Health minister K K Shailaja saidin a press release.

A total of 61,483 samples were tested during this periodand the test positivity rate was 7.46 per cent So far 1,05,88,079 samples have been sent for testing.

Malappuram accounted for most number of cases with 630,Kottayam came next with 532, Kozhikode 476 and Pathanamthiita465.

None of the UK returnees tested positive for the virus inthe last 24 hours and the number remained at 82. Seventy ofthem have recovered The new variant strain had been found in 10 returnees.

Of the fresh positive cases, 42 are health workers, 104had come from outside the state, and 4,173 were infectedthrough contact.

At least 2,48,669 are under observation in variousdistricts, including 10,124 in hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)