Left Menu

Germany's Soeder says new border entry checks have no time limit

There will have to be a strict entrance regime." His comments came as the Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures. The Bavarians allow in truck drivers, German citizens and cross-border commuters in possession of negative test certificates and those that, on request, test negative, but turn back all others.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:16 IST
Germany's Soeder says new border entry checks have no time limit
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Germany's south-eastern Bavaria has not set a time limit on new entry checks for travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol that kicked in from Sunday to avoid the spread of new coronavirus variants, state premier Markus Soeder said. Soeder told a press conference in Schirnding on the Czech border that too little was done in the regions across the border to stem the pandemic.

"The measures will remain in place as long as necessary," he said. "The challenges are getting bigger. There will have to be a strict entrance regime." His comments came as the Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.

The Bavarians allow in truck drivers, German citizens and cross-border commuters in possession of negative test certificates and those that, on request, test negative, but turn back all others. By Wednesday, Bavaria will define practical longer-term modalities for regular cross-border commuters working in the health sector or those from companies involved in making pandemic-related products, the state's interior minister Joachim Herrmann said.

The border closures were announced on Wednesday when federal and regional policymakers called them unavoidable because of high incidence rates in the regions. Federal interior minister Horst Seehofer said separately that border police were expecting some traffic jams and occasional waiting times but "the police cannot possibly wave through the traffic".

German carmaker association VDA said that companies that rely on just-in-time delivery of parts from neighbouring countries could see supply chain problems due to the rules. It asked for truck drivers with valid tests to be given faster entrance via green lanes. "The supply arteries must stay open," a spokesman said.

Germany reported 6,114 new COVID-10 cases on Sunday and a further 218 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 64,960.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...

Law and order in Kashmir improved a lot since abrogation of Article 370 provisions: CRPF officer

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved a lot since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a top CRPF officer said on Sunday.He asserted that security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and tra...

Wasn't privileged to dream, but didn't want to live a simple life: Manya Singh on Miss India win

At 14, she ran away from her UP home to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to make something of her life and at 20, Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 runner-up, believes she hasnt just won a crown but earned herself a halo. While the challenge for her ...

Brazil confirms UK variant in two coronavirus patients

Brazil has confirmed two cases of the UK variant in the state of Gois after sequencing test samples taken on Dec. 31, according to the states health department. In a statement on Friday, the authorities said the two people who have caught t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021