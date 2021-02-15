Left Menu

UK's Johnson to judge COVID-19 lockdown exit this week, health minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Johnson hailed a "significant milestone" on Sunday as data showed 15 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been delivered, fuelling calls for the government to start relaxing stringent lockdown measures.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:14 IST
UK's Johnson to judge COVID-19 lockdown exit this week, health minister says
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

Johnson hailed a "significant milestone" on Sunday as data showed 15 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been delivered, fuelling calls for the government to start relaxing stringent lockdown measures. "We've got to watch the data," Hancock told Sky News, "Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.

"The question is a judgement of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do that safely. That's the judgment that we're making this week, looking at the data, ahead of the prime minister setting out the roadmap, on the 22nd," he said. "So these are the judgments that will be made this week."

The world's biggest and swiftest vaccine programme in history is seen as the best chance of exiting the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions. Israel is the best performer so far on vaccine rollout per head of population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Bahrain.

Hancock said the British government was speaking to other countries across the world about giving British people certificates showing they had been vaccinated so that they could travel abroad to countries that require them. "There is this international work going on because if other countries require (proof of vaccination) we want to allow Brits to be able to travel to those countries," Hancock said.

"We'd want to be able to facilitate that sort of vaccine certification, but it isn't anything we're planning to introduce here," he said, adding that a so-called vaccine passport was not something that would be required to access services in the UK. The United Kingdom has the world's fifth-worst official death toll - currently 117,166 - after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 69426.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 47142.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 47332.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit new peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to hit a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high. As more people are vacci...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Kohli, Ashwin hit fifties as hosts' lead crosses 400

Skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin scored their respective half-centuries to put India in a commanding position in the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday. At tea break on day three, Indias scor...

FIR against Yuvraj Singh over casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal

The Haryana Police has filed an FIR against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh over his alleged casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year, officials said on Monday. It was during one of the Instagram live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021