Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.

He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said on Monday.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Heart Hospital here.

Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

''His symptoms are mild and his condition is stable,'' it said.

The hospital also said the chief minister fainted on Sunday due to ''tiredness and physical weakness''.

His ECG, blood test and other examinations were conducted and their results are normal, it said.

State Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters that on Sunday night it was decided to keep Rupani under observation for 24 hours.

''After his test report came out positive for coronavirus, he is being treated for the infection as per the course and protocol,'' said Patel, who also holds charge of the health department.

It has been decided not to allow any visitors to meetRupani, he said.

Rupani had mild fever since the last couple of days and was taking medicine for the same, Patel said, adding theCM does not have any co-morbid condition like diabetes or blood pressure.

The CM will undergo regular medical checkups and will be given treatment as per the requirement. He will be discharged as per the decision of doctors, Patel said.

He said Rupani fainted during the rally on Sunday due to ''exhaustion and sleeplessness'' caused due to his very busy schedule since the last one week.

Rupani addressed rallies in Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Vadodara in the last two days.

He was regularly attending meetings of the BJP's state parliamentary board and also giving interviews to TV channels in the wake of the upcoming local body polls, he said.

Patel also informed that BJP's MP from Kutch Vinod Chavda and state party general secretary Bhikhu Dalsania had also tested positive for coronavirus a few days back.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at the U N Mehta Heart Hospital, he added.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Vadodara, will be held on February 21, while those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

