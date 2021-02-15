Chhattisgarh records 274 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tallyrose to 3,09,373 on Monday as 274 more people tested positivefor the infection, while five fresh fatalities took the tollto 3,777, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,02,557 after 24people were discharged from hospitals, while 338 otherscompleted their home isolation period in the day, leaving thestate with 3,039 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 85 new cases, taking itstotal count to 54,682, including 795 deaths. Durg district saw69 new cases and Jashpur 17, among other districts, he said.

Of the five deaths recorded during the day, three tookplace on Monday and two on Sunday, he said.

With 21,410 more samples tested on Monday, the totalnumber of tests in the state went up to 45,41,914, theofficial said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 3,09,373, new cases 274, deaths 3,777,recovered 3,02,557, active cases 3,039, people tested so far45,41,914.

