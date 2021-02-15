Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says: world needs a global treaty on pandemics

"I think what the world needs to see is a general agreement on how we track data surrounding zoonotic pandemics," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Asked by Reuters who he held responsible for what Britain says is a lack of transparency on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said: "I think its fairly obvious that most of the evidence seems to point to the disease having originated in Wuhan."

"Therefore we all need to see as much as we possibly can about how that might have happened, the zoonotic questions that people are asking. I think we need as much data as possible," he said. "I think what the world needs to see is a general agreement on how we track data surrounding zoonotic pandemics," he said. "We want a general agreement on transparency. I think one of the attractive ideas we have seen in the last few months is a proposal for a global treaty on pandemics."

