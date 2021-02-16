Pak reports less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for first time in over 3 months

For the first time in over three months, Pakistan on Tuesday reported less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, showing a steady improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to the health ministry, 958 fresh infections were detected overnight -- the lowest number of new cases in one day since October 31 when 977 cases were reported.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 564,824, including 527,061 recoveries, the ministry said. Of the total cases, Sindh reported 254,016 cases, followed by Punjab at 164,696, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 69,885, Islamabad at 42,808, Balochistan at 18,946, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 9,532 and Gilgit-Baltistan at 4,941.

Another 47 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 12,380, it said. The authorities performed 31,905 tests in the last 24 hours, which showed that the positivity rate was 3 per cent.

Pakistan has already launched vaccination programme for frontline health workers at the beginning of this month. It has also started registration of people aged 65 years or above for vaccination from next month.

