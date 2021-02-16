India says detected four cases of South African COVID-19 strain

India says detected four cases of South African COVID-19 strainReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:43 IST
India has detected four cases of the South African strain of the COVID-19 virus, a top government official said on Tuesday.
The country has also detected the Brazilian strain of the virus, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said.
