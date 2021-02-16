Left Menu

Mexico to raise concerns at U.N. over unequal vaccine access

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:34 IST
Mexico to raise concerns at U.N. over unequal vaccine access
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@rd_leblanc)

Mexico will this week raise concerns at the United Nations Security Council about unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines globally, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard said the government would set out concerns of Mexico and Latin America on Wednesday about "inequality" of access before the council, on which Mexico currently sits. "The countries that produce (vaccines) have very high vaccination rates, and Latin America and the Caribbean much less," Ebrard told reporters at a regular government news conference, adding that the situation was "not fair."

Speaking alongside Ebrard, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government would like to see the U.N. address vaccine hoarding and equity so that "all countries have the possibility of vaccinating their inhabitants." Mexico has signed agreements with international pharmaceutical firms for millions of doses for its 126 million people amid global delays and shortages of some vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Pablo Hasel missed a d...

Pujara, Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya got down to working with the pink ball right after Indias thumping win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, preparing for the upcoming daynight game in earnest.Indias 317-run hammering of E...

U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

The United States urged Yemens Houthis on Tuesday to stop their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the Arab country.The United States urges the...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION BOM16 MP-2NDLD BUS 45 killed as bus plunges into canal in MPs Sidhi district SidhiRewa At least 45 people, including 20 women, were killed when a packed bus skidded off the road and plunged into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021