Left Menu

Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress

Japan will inoculate a group of health workers on Wednesday as it belatedly begins a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, with progress depending on the availability of vaccine supplies from Europe, Japans vaccine minister said.Taro Kono, the Cabinet administrative minister who is tasked with the vaccine mission, considered crucial to Japans hosting of the Olympics this summer, also said Tuesday that he is determined to obtain special syringes that can get six doses from a vial instead of five.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:47 IST
Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress

Japan will inoculate a group of health workers on Wednesday as it belatedly begins a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, with progress depending on the availability of vaccine supplies from Europe, Japan's vaccine minister said.

Taro Kono, the Cabinet administrative minister who is tasked with the vaccine mission, considered crucial to Japan's hosting of the Olympics this summer, also said Tuesday that he is determined to obtain special syringes that can get six doses from a vial instead of five. Standard Japanese-made syringes retain a small amount. ''It's a valuable vaccine, I'm determined to get six doses out of a vial, no matter what,” Kono said.

On Sunday, the government formally issued the country's first COVID-19 vaccine approval, for shots developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc that have already been used in many other countries since December.

Japan fell behind after it asked Pfizer to conduct clinical tests with Japanese people in addition to the company's earlier tests in six other nations. Kono said it was necessary to address the concerns of many Japanese about safety in a country known for low vaccine confidence. Supplies of imported vaccines are a major concern because of supply shortages and restrictions in Europe, where many are manufactured, Kono said. A first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived last Friday is enough for 40,000 doctors and nurses from 100 selected hospitals across the country, he said. Half will participate in a health study by keeping daily records of their condition for seven weeks after their first of two shots. Inoculations of 3.7 million more health workers will begin in March, followed by about 36 million people aged 65 and older starting in April. People with underlying health issues, as well as caregivers at nursing homes and other facilities, will be next, before the general population receives its turn.

“I hope many people will get the vaccine with an accurate understanding of the benefits and risks,” Kono said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of LG Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of LG Puducherry Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

Iraq records rising COVID-19 cases, including new variant - ministry

Iraq recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections with 3,332 confirmed in the past 24 hours, its health ministry said on Tuesday, after the country confirmed infections of one of the newer variants of the novel coronavirus. The rising cases...

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Pablo Hasel missed a d...

Pujara, Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya got down to working with the pink ball right after Indias thumping win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, preparing for the upcoming daynight game in earnest.Indias 317-run hammering of E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021