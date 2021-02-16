Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar onTuesday warned that the Maharashtra government could think ofimposing a ''second lockdown'' in light of the rise in COVID-19cases in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, the mayor said COVID-19cases are rising fast in Mumbai and it has become a matter ofconcern for the civic body and the state government.

Increase in the number of suburban services andresumption of all other activities could be a reason for thesurge in COVID-19 cases, she said.

The three-point programme of wearing masks, socialdistancing and sanitising hands regularly is not beingfollowed by most people, she said.

Pednekar further said that while the authorities hadplanned to reopen schools in the city, they are againreviewing the decision.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar and Health Minister Rajendra Tope have alreadystarted holding review meetings to discuss the situation, shesaid.

''We could face another lockdown, but it is in thehands of citizens to avoid it by following the COVID-19protocol, which they had abided by under the stategovernment's 'My family My Responsibility' programme,'' themayor said.

Mumbai recorded a single-day spike of 493 freshCOVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the city's tally ofinfections to 7,05,441, including 19,701 casualties.

