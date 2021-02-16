Left Menu

Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:53 IST
Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar onTuesday warned that the Maharashtra government could think ofimposing a ''second lockdown'' in light of the rise in COVID-19cases in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, the mayor said COVID-19cases are rising fast in Mumbai and it has become a matter ofconcern for the civic body and the state government.

Increase in the number of suburban services andresumption of all other activities could be a reason for thesurge in COVID-19 cases, she said.

The three-point programme of wearing masks, socialdistancing and sanitising hands regularly is not beingfollowed by most people, she said.

Pednekar further said that while the authorities hadplanned to reopen schools in the city, they are againreviewing the decision.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar and Health Minister Rajendra Tope have alreadystarted holding review meetings to discuss the situation, shesaid.

''We could face another lockdown, but it is in thehands of citizens to avoid it by following the COVID-19protocol, which they had abided by under the stategovernment's 'My family My Responsibility' programme,'' themayor said.

Mumbai recorded a single-day spike of 493 freshCOVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the city's tally ofinfections to 7,05,441, including 19,701 casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of LG Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of LG Puducherry Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

Iraq records rising COVID-19 cases, including new variant - ministry

Iraq recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections with 3,332 confirmed in the past 24 hours, its health ministry said on Tuesday, after the country confirmed infections of one of the newer variants of the novel coronavirus. The rising cases...

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Pablo Hasel missed a d...

Pujara, Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya got down to working with the pink ball right after Indias thumping win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, preparing for the upcoming daynight game in earnest.Indias 317-run hammering of E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021