No fresh COVID-19 death recorded in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan on Tuesday and the toll in the state stands at 2,781, according to a health department bulletin.

The state, however, reported 60 new coronavirus cases which pushed the tally to 3,19,065. There are 1,257 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, it said.

The bulletin stated that 3,15,027 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 517 people have died due to the virus in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 122 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, it said.

The fresh cases include nine in Jodhpur, four in Udaipur, three each in Kota, Banswara, Nagaur, Bhilwara and Banswara districts, the bulletin stated.

