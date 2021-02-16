Left Menu

461 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, three deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai reported less than 500 newCOVID-19 cases on the second day in a row on Tuesday, theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to3,15,030 with 461 new cases and the death toll rose to 11,423with three new fatalities, it said.

On Monday, the city had reported 493 new COVID-19cases after reporting 500-plus cases for five consecutive dayssince February 10.

The number of recovered patients in Maharashtra'scapital rose to 2,97,101 with 340 patients being dischargedfrom the hospitals, while the number of active patients is5,649.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 445days, down from 555 days on February 10.

With 13,378 COVID-19 tests carried out on Monday, thenumber of tests increased to 30,39,461.

Generally the civic body conducts around 15,000 testsevery day.

According to a BMC official, 6,215 people -- 1,678healthcare workers and 4,537 front-line workers -- wereadministered COVID-19 vaccine at 22 centers, taking the totalof inoculated healthcare workers to 1,25,625.

Of 6,215 people, 212 were administered a second dose,taking the number of people given a second shot of the vaccineto 283.

