Every UK adult could have two vaccine doses by Sept, taskforce tells Sky

Every UK adult could have two vaccine doses by Sept, taskforce tells SkyReuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 01:02 IST
Every adult in the United Kingdom could receive both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by August or September, the head of the country's vaccine taskforce told Sky News on Tuesday. Britain has vaccinated 15.6 million people with a first dose and 546,165 with a second dose, the fastest roll-out per capita of any large country.
"We're probably talking August time or September time all done, maybe sooner if we need to," Clive Dix told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
