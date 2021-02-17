New Zealand reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases - media

New Zealand has detected two new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, broadcaster TVNZ reported on Wednesday, ahead of an expected decision by authorities on whether to extend a lockdown on its biggest city, Auckland.

The two new infections were people with close contacts to a person who had already tested positive, the report said, quoting COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

