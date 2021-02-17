Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:01 IST
Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday. J&J remains committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be "back-end loaded" as J&J works with the U.S. government to boost supply, said Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, on a press call.

"Across the last few weeks we've learned that there is not a big inventory of Johnson and Johnson. There's a few million doses that we'll start with," Zients said. The United States has been struggling to hasten its vaccine rollout because of a limited supply of doses. Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have promised to deliver 200 million doses of their two-dose vaccines by the end of March but so far fewer than 72 million doses have been shipped around the U.S. and around 55 million shots have been given.

J&J's experimental shot involves a single dose and can be stored in refrigerators as opposed to freezers, which could help speed up vaccinations. Zients said the vaccine could be authorized in a couple of weeks. It is scheduled to be reviewed on Feb. 26 by a panel of outside advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

A head-to-head political battlewill play out on Thursday in Kolkatas neighbouring South 24Parganas district where Home Minister Amit Shah and WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to addressrallies separated by some distan...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europes economic recovery....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021