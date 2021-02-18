Left Menu

Thai-developed vaccine set to proceed to human trials

"By year-end we should have a production capacity of one to five million doses annually," Kiat told a news conference, adding this could later rise to about 20 million doses per year. The announcement comes amid criticism that Thailand's vaccine strategy has been slow and too reliant on AstraZeneca shots being produced by local manufacturer Siam Bioscience, owned by the country's king.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:42 IST
Thai-developed vaccine set to proceed to human trials

Thailand's second domestically developed vaccine will soon undergo human trials, officials said on Thursday, adding that the plan was to produce up to five million doses by the end of the year.

The vaccine, developed by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, had success in trials in mice and monkeys and is due to be tested on humans in late April or early May, Kiat Ruxrungtham of the Chula Vaccine Research Center said. "By year-end we should have a production capacity of one to five million doses annually," Kiat told a news conference, adding this could later rise to about 20 million doses per year.

The announcement comes amid criticism that Thailand's vaccine strategy has been slow and too reliant on AstraZeneca shots being produced by local manufacturer Siam Bioscience, owned by the country's king. The Thai-developed "ChulaCov19" vaccines are initially being produced in California, but will be produced locally in later stages by Thai company Bionet Asia, he said.

Kiat said the university was already developing vaccines to guard against the highly contagious British and South African variants of COVID-19. Public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed progress towards greater vaccine security in Thailand, which has recorded 25,111 infections and 82 deaths since the pandemic started.

"We are not betting on one horse but are owners of the stable in Thailand," he told reporters. Another Thai-developed vaccine involving Mahidol University is also scheduled for human trials, but also won't be available, if approved, until later than locally made AstraZeneca doses.

The government has ordered 26 million doses of the locally made AstraZeneca shots for use in vaccinations from June and plans to administer 10 million doses per month from that point. However, Anutin appeared to back away from an earlier statement that Thailand would import 50,000 "early doses" from AstraZeneca sometime this month.

"We asked them if they could send doses earlier if they had them, but it is not an agreement," he told reporters. Thailand on Thursday also recorded the first death of a doctor who had contracted the virus from patients, Anutin said. His death will be included in Friday's tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's fuel subsidy hangover bodes ill for state finances

Dauda Adekanbi drives one of the hundreds of yellow minibusses that weave through Lagos, Nigerias thrumming commercial capital.Customers line up despite the coronavirus pandemic. But he has a different problem rising petrol prices. Fuel is ...

Nursery admission process begins in city

The process for admissions in schools across the national capital began on Thursday.The application window will close on March 4.The Directorate of Education DoE had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious pa...

Trident Limited bags first prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020

New Delhi India, February 18 ANIBusinessWire India Trident Limited, a leading player in Home Textiles globally, has been awarded the Joint First Prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020 in the category of Industrial Water Use Efficiency. The FICCI ...

World shares mostly lower after mixed day on Wall Street

World shares were mostly lower Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo and Hong Kong but were flat in Paris and London. Shanghai advance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021