Left Menu

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia's capital Jakarta is threatening residents with fines of up to 5 million rupiah ($356.89) for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, an unusually stiff penalty aimed at ensuring compliance with a new regulation making inoculations mandatory.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:00 IST
Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia's capital Jakarta is threatening residents with fines of up to 5 million rupiah ($356.89) for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, an unusually stiff penalty aimed at ensuring compliance with a new regulation making inoculations mandatory. Deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Riza Patria said city authorities were merely following rules and such sanctions were a last resort in Jakarta, which accounts for about a quarter of the archipelago nation's more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections.

"If you reject it, there are two things, social aid will not be given, (and a) fine," Riza told reporters. Indonesia is fighting one of Asia's biggest and most stubborn coronavirus epidemics and aims to inoculate 181.5 million of its 270 million population within 15 months under a vaccination programme that started last month.

Nearly 34,000 Indonesians are known to have died from the virus. Indonesia announced a presidential order earlier this month stipulating anyone who refuses vaccines could be denied social assistance or government services or made to pay a fine.

The penalty would be determined by regional health agencies or by local governments. "Sanctions are our last effort to encourage people's participation," Health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said. "The target of 181.5 million people is huge."

The new regulation follows months of public skepticism and lingering doubts about whether coronavirus vaccines are safe, effective and halal, or permissible by Islam. Public health experts say public jitters about the vaccine could be a stumbling bloc, while health agencies in West Java, Indonesia's most populous province, and West Nusa Tenggara have told Reuters they had no plans to enforce sanctions.

A December survey by pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed only 37% of 1,202 respondents were willing to be vaccinated, 40% were undecided and 17% would refuse. Usman Hamid, a director at Amnesty International Indonesia, said enforcing vaccinations were not the answer.

"A blanket mandate on vaccination, especially one that includes criminal penalties, is a clear violation of human rights," Hamid said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated reports of IPL Players Auction.Report on Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim.Preview of ISL match between ATK Mohu...

Drama series on Maharani Gayatri Devi in works

The life of Maharani Gayatri Devi is set to be adapted into a drama series from Raazi writer Bhavani Iyer and screenwriter-lyricist Kausar Munir.Backed by IN10 Medias Juggernaut Productions and Mango People Media, the untitled series will d...

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

Japanese athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furore with sexist remarks. Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and...

Jennifer Garner to star in Netflix's 'Family Leave'

American actor Jennifer Garner is teaming up with Netflix again, this time for an upcoming family comedy film titled Family Leave. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film is inspired by New York Times bestselling author Amy Krou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021