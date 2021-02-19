No new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24-hours, an official said on Friday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,014, the official said.

The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district, he said.

The other two districts of the union territory - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free as both don't have any active coronavirus case, the official said.

A total of 4,944 people have recovered from the disease, while 62 people have succumbed to the infection sofar.

The administration has so far tested 2,53,718 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.98 percent, he added.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight in the union territory is required to produce RT-PCR negative report before allowed entry into the islands.

A total of 4,549 health care and frontline workers have received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, he said.

At least 495 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)