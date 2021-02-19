One Encephalitis case detected in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A child in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has been detected with symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCK) here and paediatrics department has confirmed the case on Friday. "Paediatrics department yesterday confirmed one case of AES in Muzaffarpur's SKMC Hospital. We are prepared to deal with this case we have arranged the medicines. There will be a review meeting on February 24, with concerned officials regarding the case," hospital superintendent Dr BS Jha said.

In October 2020, a total of 77 children were admitted to SKMCH hospital with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/Japanese encephalitis. AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)