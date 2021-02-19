Doctor who had received one shot of vaccine contracts

A doctor attached to a civic-runhospital who had received the first dose of coronavirusvaccine contracted the viral infection some days ago and hasnow recovered, a BMC official said on Friday.

An expert from the Maharashtra government's task forcesaid this was not unusual as a recipient of COVID-19 vaccinedoes not develop immunity immediately.

The 46-year-old doctor working at BYL Nair hospitaltested positive for the virus nine days after he received thefirst dose of Covishield vaccine, said an official of theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, told PTIthat the doctor tested positive last week but now he hasrecovered from the infection and is expected to join worksoon.

Dr Om Shrivastav, an infectious diseases expert who isalso a member of the state government's task force oncoronavirus, said a person can be infected with coronaviruseven after getting a vaccine dose.

Immunity for the virus starts developing two weeksafter getting the first jab and for optimum immunity, abooster (second) dose is necessary, Dr Shrivastav said.

''Whenever you get a booster dose, that is the timewhen the immunity is going to be at its peak. Whether it willbe 100 per cent or not it is difficult to say. It's too early.

''But you will get the best immunity after the seconddose,'' he added.

As of Thursday, around 1.40 lakh healthcare workersand frontline workers had been administrated COVID-19 vaccinein Mumbai.

A senior BMC official said it takes at least 45 daysafter the second dose to get full immunity, and thereforepeople should follow safety norms even after receiving theshots.

