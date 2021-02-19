COVID-19 prevalence in England falls again, 1 in 115 people infected

COVID-19 prevalence in England falls again, 1 in 115 people infectedReuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:37 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen, with 1 in 115 people infected in the week ending Feb 12, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a route out of national lockdown.
In the previous week, the ONS estimated the prevalence to be one in 80 people. Johnson is set to set out his roadmap out of England's third national lockdown on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- Office for National Statistics
ALSO READ
Channel 4 secures free-to-air UK coverage of India-England Test series
Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series
England opener Crawley out of first two Tests vs India owing to wrist injury
Vaccine rollout eases pressure on Bank of England to act
Cricket-Injured Crawley to miss England's first two tests against India