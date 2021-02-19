Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.

The officials told reporters that new modeling showed the domestic death toll could be between 21,510 and 22,420 by Feb 28, with total cases ranging from 841,650 to 878,850.

