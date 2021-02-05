Left Menu

Canadian fashion designer Nygard denied bail in U.S. extradition case

Reuters | Winnipeg | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:04 IST
Canadian fashion designer Nygard denied bail in U.S. extradition case

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending nearly two months in jail on a U.S. extradition request.

Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the request of U.S. justice officials under the countries' extradition treaty. Nygard faces nine counts in the U.S. of sex trafficking and racketeering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin signs MoU with HAL to explore cooperation in India's aerospace sector

US defence major Lockheed Martin on Friday said it signed an agreement with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL to explore potential industrial collaboration in Indias aerospace sector. Lockheed Martin said it was strengthening its ...

Merkel on Russia: yes to sanctions, no to cutting ties

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Germany was prepared to continue sanctions on Russia, including against individuals, but said it was a diplomatic duty to keep open channels of communication with Europes giant eastern neighbour.She t...

100,000 sign petition calling for unfettered British-N.Irish trade

More than 100,000 people signed a petition by Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party DUP in just over 24 hours calling on the British government to remove post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United K...

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: Union MoS Health Choubey

Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Lok Sabha on Friday.Providing details about the Co-WIN portal, he said it has been developed by the Ministry of Health, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021