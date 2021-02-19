Novavax to provide 1.1 billion COVID-19 doses to low and middle income countries.PTI | Gaithersburg | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:31 IST
Vaccine developer Novavax has agreed to provide 1.1 billion doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for use in more than 190 low and middle income countries.
The company said Thursday it has reached agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide the doses to the COVAX Facility, a project led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
They're working with groups including UNICEF, the World Bank and charities to guarantee equitable access to vaccines against the coronavirus to all countries.
Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, and the Serum Institute of India, a top maker of vaccines for poor countries, will manufacture and distribute the Novavax vaccine. It's still in two late-stage studies, one in the U.S. and Mexico and the other in the UK.
Novavax said testing has found the shot works against the original COVID-19 strain and two variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa and now circulating widely.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Serum Institute of India, UNICEF enter into long-term supply for COVID-19 vaccines
World Bank approves $500m to improve electricity distribution in Nigeria
Rwandan economy falls into first recession due to COVID-19: World Bank report
World Bank supporting Bangladesh to provide WASH facilities in rural areas
First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Lebanon under World Bank's watch