N440K coronavirus variant spreading more in southern states: CCMB study

A few novel variants ofcoronavirus are spreading more in some states in the countryand a closer surveillance is needed, a study by the scientistsof CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) herehas said.

It also said the mutants worrying many countries globallyhave been identified with only a low prevalence in India sofar, but hastened to add it might be simply because not enoughsequencing has been done.

The CCMB scientists have been at the forefront ofsequencing and analyzing the genome of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2in the country.

A comprehensive analysis of coronavirus variants in thecountry and their evolution during the pandemic by thescientists presented in a recent publication suggested newtypes would keep emerging due to natural process of mutationand the best way to control the potential damage by theirspread is through extensive genome surveillance, a releasefrom CCMB said.

''We now have emerging evidence that N440K (variant) isspreading a lot more in southern states. Closer surveillanceis needed to understand its spread properly, CCMB DirectorRakesh Mishra said in the release.

Accurate and timely detection of new variants that mayshow greater infectivity or worse clinical symptoms, including''immune escape'', will be extremely important to pre-emptdisastrous consequences, he said.

While vaccines are helpful, the ''social vaccine'' ofmasks, hand-hygiene and physical distance is the mosteffective weapon against the pandemic, the study said.

The scientists presented their findings of analysis ofover 5,000 coronavirus variants and how they have evolved overthe course of the pandemic.

''The take home of this comprehensive work is that due tothe natural process of mutation, variants will keep emerging.

The best way to control the potential damage is to exerciseextensive genome surveillance and take measures to prevent thespread of new variants as and when detected,'' it said.

The novel variants that are worrying many countriesglobally have been identified with only a low prevalence inIndia so far and they include the ''variants with immune-escapeE484K mutation and the N501Y mutation with higher transmissionrate,'' Mishra said.

''However, their apparent low prevalence might be simplybecause not enough sequencing has been done. More coronavirusgenomes need to be sequenced across the country to accuratelyidentify the emergence of these and other new variants,Mishra, the corresponding author of the study, said.

In the paper, the authors explain how differentcoronavirus variants gained prevalence in the country duringthe last one year.

The release said the recently discovered variants in manycountries have raised concerns because of their mutations inthe spike protein that makes the coat of the virus and come incontact with the human cells.

The spike protein is required for binding to thereceptors on human cells. Mutations in this protein can helpthe virus in some cases.

It can increase the viral transmission rates by enhancingits affinity to human receptors, it said.

Some of these coronavirus variants can also be immune-escape and cause reinfection, it said, adding ''Our immunesystems cannot identify them from previous infections becauseof the changes in their protein structures.'' The paper documents the Spike mutation landscape ofSARS-CoV-2, showcasing the ones that have emerged with highprevalence in the country and abroad, the release said.

