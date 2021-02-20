Left Menu

Ghana approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use - RDIF

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:01 IST
Ghana approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use - RDIF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday that Ghana had granted emergency authorization for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the 31st country to do so, and the fifth African state.

The Russian vaccine was approved by the West African country's health ministry, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani

The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had ...

6 year jail for two Iraqi Kurdish journalists is unfair, says Committee to Protect Journalists

The sentencing of Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari to six years in jail for jeopardising Kurdish national security is unfair and disproportionate, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists CPJ. The duo jo...

Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

President Alberto Fernandez removed Argentinas health minister Friday after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister. The president instructed his c...

Moscow court considers opposition leader Navalny's appeal

A Moscow court on Saturday considered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys appeal against his prison sentence, as the country faced a top European rights courts order to free the Kremlins most prominent foe.The Russian government has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021