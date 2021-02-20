Ghana approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use - RDIF

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday that Ghana had granted emergency authorization for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the 31st country to do so, and the fifth African state.

The Russian vaccine was approved by the West African country's health ministry, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)