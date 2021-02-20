Chhattisgarh records 263 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported263 new COVID-19 infections and two fatalities, taking thestate's caseload to 3,10,732 and death toll to 3,795, a healthofficial said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,03,835 after 23people were discharged from hospitals and 120 completed homeisolation period, he said.

The number of active cases stands at 3,102, he said.

Raipur district accounted for 75 new cases, taking itstotal count to 55,084 including 801 deaths.

Durg witnessed 57 new cases and Rajnandgaon 14, amongother districts.

The two fatalities recorded on Saturday had takenplace the day before, the official said.

With 22,042 samples tested for coronavirus during theday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has goneup to 46,50,092.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 3,10,732, New cases 263, Death toll 3,795,Recovered 3,03,835, Active cases 3,102, Total tests 46,50,092.

