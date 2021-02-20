COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.

The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while 575 persons have died, a mortality rate of 3.36 percent, he said.

The facilities will come up in areas like Tuljapur,Omerga, Bhum, Kalamb apart from Osmanabad, he said.

