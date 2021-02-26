Left Menu

Brazil facing mutated virus that is three times more contagious -health minister

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil facing mutated virus that is three times more contagious -health minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil is facing a new stage of the coronavirus pandemic with mutated variants of the virus that are three times more contagious, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday, as the country hit a quarter of a million deaths.

Pazuello said the government has distributed between 13 million and 14 million vaccine doses and plans to have inoculated half of the country's 210 million population by midyear. Brazil is negotiating to buy all the vaccines it can, and Congress is looking at legislation to allow the government to buy shots from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen subsidiary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions; govt understands not all business ventures will be successful:PM on lending norm.

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions govt understands not all business ventures will be successfulPM on lending norm....

Road Safety World Series: Kevin Pietersen to lead England Legends

Former skipper Kevin Pietersen will lead England Legends in the upcoming Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 5. Bangladesh Legends, who have been i...

Kanchan Metals announces expansion plans

New Delhi India, February 26 ANINewsVoir In response to the increased demand for its equipment and to expand its operations, Kanchan Metals, a leading and pioneer company manufacturing food processing machines, has announced the expansion o...

ARMMAN scales its AI efforts to improve maternal and child health in India, with support from Google.org

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 26 ANIPRNewswire ARMMAN, an India-based non-profit, is leveraging Artificial Intelligence AI to enhance adherence to maternal and child health programs. Initiated in 2020, the project with Google Research ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021