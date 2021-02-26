Algeria detects first two cases of UK coronavirus variant

Algeria detects first two cases of UK coronavirus variantReuters | Algiers | Updated: 26-02-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 03:07 IST
Algeria has recorded its first two cases of the British variant of the coronavirus, state research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.
Two people, a healthcare employee working at a hospital in Algiers and a France-based Algerian retruning home, have tested positive for the variant, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
